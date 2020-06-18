COVID19: NDDC Set To Reopen Its Head Office After 2-Week Lockdown

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is set to re-open its head office on Thursday after a two-week lockdown was imposed to allow for the fumigation of the premises.
The lockdown was in obedience to public health directives from the Rivers State Ministry of Health, following cases of COVID 19 infections.
The Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Obi Odili, made the announcement in a personally signed by him.
According to the statement, only staff from Grade 14 and above and those on essential duties are directed to resume.
The statement added: “Staff on other grade levels are to remain at home pending directives from the Federal Government.”
According to the statement, the Commission will not be open to visitors at this time.
Furthermore, it noted that the Acting Managing Director, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, and the Acting Executive Director Projects, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, will operate from the new headquarters building at the Eastern bye-pass, Port Harcourt.