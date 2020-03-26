COVID19: New Symptoms Include GI Issues, Fatigue, No Fever — Doctor Reveals

According to NBC4 WCMH-TV, during a press conference, Dr. Amy Acton of a Columbian hospital provided new numbers regarding the coronavirus, new symptoms and encouraged people who don’t feel well to stay home.

Dr. Action said: “If you don’t feel well in any way, just stay home.”

She stressed the importance of staying home in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, which will in turn lower the number of people who need to go to the hospital. Dr. Acton said hospitals in Ohio are at 60 percent capacity and they will need to build extra capacity to treat patients.

The Medical Expert said new symptoms are arising including gastrointestinal tract issues and fatigue.

She said even if you don’t have these symptoms or other symptoms related to COVID-19 and still don’t feel well, then you should still stay home.

Previously, symptoms of viral infection were thought to be limited to those similar to the flu – fever, tiredness, and a dry cough, with difficulty breathing in more severe cases. Patients continue to show those symptoms as well.

Researchers warned, “if clinicians solely monitor for respiratory symptoms to establish case definitions for COVID-19, they may miss cases initially presenting with extra-pulmonary symptoms, or the disease may not be diagnosed later until respiratory symptoms emerge.”

They went on to suggest that missing early GI symptoms could have contributed to the early spread of the virus among health care workers in China.