COVID19: NFF Intends to Support Nigerian’s with Tubers of Yam During the Lockdown

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has revealed that the football federation will do what they can to support Nigerians during the lockdown and fight against Covid19.

Pinnick in an interview with channel’s TV said that the football has done alot behind the scenes and intends to do more for Nigerians even if it means buying tubers of yam.

“Behind the scene, we do quite a lot. We are going to support some of these centres even if it is buying some tubers of yams. We have to do that. Covid-19 is something that nobody expected” The NFF president said

Pinnick further discussed his decision to pay Gernot Rohr in Naira, stating that the new contract was in line with the current situation of the economy.

“Like I said, we are going to take many difficult decisions that will go across board because we need to promote our fiscal policy,”

“If the government is saying that we need to strengthen our naira, we should not be paying in dollars. We are an integral part of the government.

“When they [Super Eagles] play in Nigeria, their bonuses have been in naira. When they play abroad, we pay them in dollars but that can even change.” Pinnick said.