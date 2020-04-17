COVID19: Niger State Govt Lifts Ban On Juma’at Prayers

The Niger State government has announced the temporary lifting of ban on today Friday, April 17, Juma’at prayers.

The statement which was released this morning, read that the Juma’at Prayer which is to hold between 11am to 3pm is to be done under strict compliance with all the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

The Niger State Government enjoined the Muslim leaders to conduct the prayers and sermons within 30 minutes.

However, they noted that the lockdown continues immediately after the Juma’at Prayers.

Recall, that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported two cases of COVID-19 in Niger state.