COVID19: Nigeria Air Force Begins Mass Production and Distribution of Oxygen to Isolation Centres

The Nigeria Airforce has started mass production of oxygen and distribution to Isolation Centres across the Nation to help in the fight against Covid19.

This was announced by the Nigeria’s Defence Attaché to Moscow, Air Vice Marshal O.A Adesanya on his official twitter account. Adesanya tweeted:

“I’m glad to note that the Nigerian Air Force has started distributing the oxygen being produced at its Liquid Oxygen Plant to isolation centres and designated hospitals across the country in support of the national response to #COVID2019 pandemic. Kudos @NigAirForce”

