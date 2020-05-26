COVID19: Nigerian Air Force Soon To Unveil Locally Made Ventilators.

In what can be judged a positive development, The Nigerian Air Force is contributing majorly to the fight against the Coronavirus in Nigeria, announcing on Monday the unveiling of locally made ventilators.

The Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar on Monday announced that ventilators locally produced by the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) are now ready for use and will soon be unveiled.

Abubakar revealed this while hosting a Sallah luncheon for frontline troops of the NAF at the headquarters of Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The ventilators will be used in the treatment of COVID-19 and other respiratory-related diseases.

Abubakar, said the ventilators were developed by a collaboration between NAF engineers and experts from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He added that NAF is regarding Covid19 as a formidable enemy, and sustaining strict obedience to the laid down guidelines and protocols put in place by the Federal Government.

“While sustaining the fight against the seen enemy, NAF personnel must also maintain vigilance and ensure strict adherence to the guidelines and protocols to overcome COVID-19, which is the invisible enemy of humanity,” he said.

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure unveiled the first “made in Nigeria” ventilators on Tuesday, 8th of April 2020.

A notice by NASENI spokesman, Segun Ayeoyenikan had disclosed that Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, would unveil the devices on said date.

NASENI further said it had produced mobile sprayers, which are to be used to disinfect Nigerian cities and homes.

In present news, The Chief of Air Staff went on to reveal that NAF had also distributed reusable face masks to all personnel and provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and ventilators to the NAF Hospital in Maiduguri, in order to gear up efforts against Covid19.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum was at the event to appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of NAF in securing the territorial integrity of the country.

He noted that the commendable efforts of the NAF in general, and the Air Task Force (ATF) in particular, in the fight against insurgency had degraded the abilities of the insurgents and gradually facilitated a return to normalcy for the people of Borno State.