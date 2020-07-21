COVID19: Nigerian Aviation Regulator Set To Extend Closure Of International Airspace

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has currently issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), saying that it will prolong the closure of international airspace till 15th October instead of the previously stated August 19th.

This development was recently confirmed by a source at the NCAA. The source stated that the international airports will remain close until mid October.

According to the source, “earlier this year the government gave August 19th to be the date for reopening of airspace for international flight operations; has unfortunately be extended due to problems brought by the COVID-19 outbreak”.

“If there present need to extend further the closure of the airports, it will be communicated duely. For now, only essential and diplomatic flights would be allowed, until the airspace is once more opened for international flight operations”, he noted

“Since March the Federal government shut down international airports and allowed only diplomatic and essential flight operations to continue flying. The attempt of postponing it further, is none other that to help contain the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus which is on daily basis considered a threatening phenomenon”, he said.