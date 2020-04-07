COVID19: Nigerian Born Health Worker Dies Of Corona Virus In The UK

Carol Jamabo a 56 year old Nigerian-born Britsh health worker has died in the U.K from Corona virus Complications .

Carol was a mother of two and worked at the Cherish Elderly Care in Bury, Manchester as a care giver. She died on Wednesday April 1st after testing positive to Corona virus.

The news of her death was announced by her nephew Dakuro Fiberesima who said:

“The youngest son is in a terrible position. He was extremely close to her. He was living with her. She was just an amazing aunt. “Growing up in an African background, the aunts are very strict, but she was fun and had such a positive character.”

Jamabo moved to the UK in the early 1990s, she was a worker for more than 25 years. She also worked in the prison service and as an NHS administrator at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London.

Although it is not confirmed that Jamabo had any underlying health issues but her health deteriorated rapidly after contracting the disease.