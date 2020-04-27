COVID19: Nigerian Ruler, Buhari Announces 4 New Nationwide Measures

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, extended the COVID-19 lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and the FCT by one week.

Although the lockdown will be gradually lifted from May 4, he announced four new nationwide measures that will ensure the COVID-19 virus spread is mitigated.

According to Buhari, these new measures will only start to apply after May 4 and will not apply to Kano, which has been locked down for two weeks.

The new measures include an overnight curfew, a ban on interstate travel, a partial and controlled ban on interstate movement of goods and the mandatory use of face-masks, physical distancing and personal hygiene.

Buhari’s four new nationwide measures are spelt out below in full:

A) There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except for essential services;

B) There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travel until further notice;

C) Partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers; and

D) We will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

