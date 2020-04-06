0 comments

#COVID19: Nigerian Ruler, Buhari Approves Engagement of 774,000 Nigerians in Rural Local Government

The official Twitter handle of the Federal Government Of Nigeria @NigeriaGov tweeted today that the National Directorate Of Employment has commenced a Special Public Works Programme (SPW) to engage Nigerian youths in rural Local Governments.

The SPW is a 3 months programme aimed at engaging unemployed youths in rural areas during the dry(non-farming) season.

The programme has already engage over 40,000 young Nigerians from ages 18-30 in 8 states, 5 rural local government per state and 1000 beneficiaries per local government are already in the pilot stage.

The beneficiaries have been engaged in Employment such as cleaning and clearing of streets, markets, school , drains e.t.c with no formal education required.

