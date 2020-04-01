0 comments

#COVID19: Nigerian Ruler, Buhari Approves Release of 70,000 Metric Tonnes of Grains To The Poor

April 1, 2020
 

The presidency via its Twitter handle has revealed that Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 70,000 metric tones of grains for distribution to vulnerable persons in a bid to alleviate hunger during the ‘sit at home’ period.

“President @MBuhari has approved the release of 70,000 Metric Tonnes of Grains from Nigeria’s National Strategic Grain Reserves, for distribution to poor and vulnerable persons in frontline #COVID19 States, as well as persons whose livelihoods will be affected by the Lockdowns.”

