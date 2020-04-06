COVID19: Nigerian Ruler, Buhari Orders Customs To Release Seized Bags of Rice For Distribution Across The Country

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to release bags of rice seized from smugglers, for distribution across the country.

This directive is one of the measures by the regime being put in place to alleviate difficulties of the vulnerable during the ‘sit at home’ period.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, announced the Nigerian Ruler’s orders during a media briefing in Abuja on Monday morning.

She said:

“The President has approved grains from the Stategic Grains Reserves. The Nigeria Customs Service has in its custody a lot of rice that has been seized and there is one hundred and fifty trucks of rice that is now been handed over to the humanitarian ministry for distribution to the states across the country.”