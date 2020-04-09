COVId19: Nigerian Ruler, Buhari Orders Release Of 2,600 Prisoners

In an effort to decongest the custodial centres in order to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic, Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has given the approval for the release of 2,600 inmates across the Country. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola disclosed this at World Press Conference at the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCOS) on Thursday morning.

He said; “a total number of 2,600 inmates spread across our various custodial centres qualify to benefit from the amnesty. These include 885 convicts who could not pay their fines totaling N21.4 million which the government will pay on their behalf to enable them get their freedom.

“From this number, 41 inmates are federal convicts, two of which have been granted pardon.”

He also said that five ex-convicts recommended for presidential pardon have been pardoned.

“They are late Prof Ambrose Ali, Late Chief Anthony Enahoro, Ex Lt. Col. Moses Effiong, Major E.J. Olanrewaju and Ajayi Olusola Babalola,” The Minister added.

According to Ja’ afaru Ahmed, the controller General NCoS there are 73,756 inmates in custodial centres all over the country presently with 51,983 of them on the Awaiting Trial list.

Prof Ali was the governor of the old Bendel State in the Second Republic (1978-1983) and a great progressive while Chief Enahoro was a foremost nationalist who moved the motion for Nigeria’s independence.

Speaking at the occasion, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Justice Abubakar Malami, said of the above numbers, 39 were granted clemency, four of which are in the Kuje Custodial Centre.

Malami said the Government’s action is in line with the advice of the United Nations which called on countries of the world to reduce the population of prisons In order to encourage social distancing.