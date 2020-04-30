COVID19: Nigeria’s Economy Will Be Reopened In phases, Says SGF Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said that the reopening of the country’s economy will be done in phases.

The Nigerian economy has been shut for about four weeks as businesses were closed, airports shut, schools shut and lockdown imposed in many states of the federation, including the commercial capital, Lagos, and the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

Speaking at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Mustapha said the reopening process will span a total of six weeks broken into three tranches of two weeks each.

According to him, the phased strategy is designed to reduce the pains of socio-economic disruptions.

He said: ”In line with Mr President’s directive in paragraphs 38-41 of his broadcast, the PTF has developed sector-specific guidelines. The gradual reopening of the economy will span a total of six weeks broken into three tranches of two weeks each.

“This phased strategy is designed to reduce the pains of socio-economic disruptions while strengthening our public health response,” he said, adding that the process would “provide succour to the poor and vulnerable.”

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari had in his address on Monday said the lockdown imposed, a month ago, on FCT, Lagos and Ogun will be relaxed to night curfews (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) from May 4, 2020.

He, however, said this will be “strictly followed with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.”