COVID19: NNPC confirms a case in its Abuja estate, dismisses claims of mass outbreak

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has confirmed a case of COVID-19 that was recorded in an apartment at the Corporation’s estate in the Garki Area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement released April 4, the corporation dismissed insinuation of mass outbreak of Coronavirus infection in the facility. The corporation explained that the said case, involving a non-member of staff of the corporation, had to do with an individual who had just returned from the United Kingdom and developed symptoms of the decease.

”His case was said to have been confirmed positive by the NCDC after undergoing a laboratory test and in line with NCDC approved protocol, all residents of the affected apartment were moved out and placed in Isolation, while officials of NCDC undertook a disinfection of the flat and adjoining areas to eliminate the chances of community infection” the statement read

NNPC said it had long embarked on public awareness campaigns within NNPC and beyond her borders including sharing with the residents of the Estate guidelines on successful self-supervised isolation to ensure strict adherence to all NCDC prescribed safety measures designed to tackle the COVID-19 Global pandemic.