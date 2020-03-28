COVID19: NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari Delivers Medical Equipment To UniAbuja Teaching Hospital [PHOTOS]

As part of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) intervention towards the on-going fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Corporation, Mele Kyari, on Friday deliverd medical equipment to the authorities of University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

This was disclosed in a series of tweets by the NNPC Group.

According to the NNPC, the equipment donated include: “An oxygen generating plant; one brand new ambulance, six NNPC operational ambulance vehicles, two ventilators, patient monitor, hospital beds, bedside cupboards, overtop tables, air conditioners, fully automated 5-part hematology analyzer…

“…and semi-automated chemistry analyzer. Other items handed over by the #NNPC helmsman to the institution are: alert blood culture analyzer, UPS, pro-express Samsung printer, binocular microscope, table top centrifuge and pipettes.”

