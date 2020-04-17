0 comments

#COVID19: “No New Case In Kano” — Salihu Yakasai Counters NCDC’s Report

Kano State Governor’s aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai has countered the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday Report of five new COVID-19 cases in Kano State.

Salihu Yaksai who is the SA, Media and Communications of the Kano State Government, via his Twitter handle, stated that no new case was recorded in the state, Yesterday, April 16.

@dawisu tweeted:

“Its worthy to mention that the 5 cases reported for Kano here are part of the 21 total confirmed cases as of yday. The NCDC omitted it in their updates yday. As of today, no new case in Kano. May it stay that way.”

In response to a comment on his tweet that countered NCDC’s report, he gave reasons for the discrepancy in the state’s figures and that of NCDC.

“Sir states are the ones making the official announcement 1st before NCDC makes the national update. Earlier today Lagos gave an update too, that’s how its done. The most important thing is to make sure the numbers tally through coordination.”

Recall that as of Thursday, April 16, 2020, NCDC had recorded a total number of 21 COVID-19 cases from Kano State.

