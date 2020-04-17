COVID19: No Vaccine, No Concert — Jude Okoye

Former P-Square manager, Jude Okoye, is of the opinion that until a vaccine is found for Coronavirus, fans of the entertainment industry may never get to witness shows or concerts.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down operations in so many industries and countries at large. The entertainment industry is not left out as it has had its own fair share of troubles.

Jude via his Twitter handle on Friday April 17 expressed his concern for artistes who have these shows or concerts as their major source of income. He has asked them to brace up.

He tweeted:

“They way things are, there may never be any show/concert till there’s vaccine for covid19.”

“As an artiste, if your income is based mostly on shows, brace yourself for the long hols.”

