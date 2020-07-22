COVID19: Norwegian Government Donates NOK 9.9m To Support Nigeria’s Fight Against Pandemic

The Norwegian Government has donated the sum of NOK 9.9 million to assist Nigeria step up it’s fight against the COVID-19 virus in the country.

Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud, who disclosed this believes that the support will go a long way to provide the helping hand required by the Nigeria COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Pandemic Response as well the government in solving critical problems presented by the pandemic.

Continuing, he stated that the way to overcome the challenge posed by the COVID-19 virus is for them to join forces through collective efforts and reasoning, adding that universal unification is their utmost priority.

Nigeria is currently in partnership with Norway via the United Nation (UN) Basket Fund to address issues that will bring various sorts of complications to the Healthcare system in the country as well as the economy.

Also on Tuesday, the Bill and Melinda gates Foundation donated one million dollars to help support Nigeria in the fight against the Coronavirus.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), explained that the initiatives is aimed at helping the Country to effectively manage and get through the effects and post-effects challenges brought by the pandemic.