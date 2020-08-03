COVID19: Ogun State Government Blasted For Asking Students To Pay N25,000 For Test

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has berated the Dapo Abiodun-led administration for asking students of private boarding schools to pay N25,000 for COVID-19 and malaria tests.
On Sunday, there was a protest in Ogun, when parents were asked to pay N25,000 to get their children tested for COVID-19, at an isolation centre in Abeokuta.
The state Government had earlier announced that students will be re-admitted into boarding school if each of them presents a COVID-19 certificate that shows the bearer is negative. The Abiodun-led administration pays for students in public boarding schools, while their counterparts in private ones are to pay N25,000 for the test.
Reacting to this development, the PDP, in a statement made available to journalists by its Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole, expressed shock to hear “the insensitive request by Governor Abiodun-led Ogun State government that secondary school students should pay a sum of N25,000 each for a laughable COVID-19 test as part of overall requirements for the reopening of schools for SS3 students to write their examinations.”
It noted, “with great concerns how a government, which ought to be a reliable source of succour to the people, decided to add more to their sufferings.”
It condemned in strong terms, what it described as the “obnoxious request issued by the state government through one Mrs Ronke Soyombo, a Special Adviser to Governor Abiodun.”
The Ogun PDP said, “For us as a party, such a request is sheer callousness. It signals irresponsibility. It clearly beats any sensible imagination that a government that prides itself as progressive has successfully thrown the required milk of compassion for the people to the dogs all in a wicked attempt to wreak untoward hardship on the people.
“Perhaps, we should remind this decorated agony called government that the central reality is that about 90% of Ogun people cannot afford such a huge burden of N25,000.
“For us, such tests, if necessary at all, should be an exclusive right of the affected students, either in private or public schools.”
The party charged the state government to “come down from its high horse of arbitrariness” by withdrawing the controversial request for a test fee.