COVID19: Ogun State Govt Announces Installation Of Protective Glass Box For Health Workers

Ogun State Government has introduced protective glass box for health workers in the state, in order to protect them from contracting the dreaded COVID-19, while taking infected persons samples.

The protective glass box is installed at the state’s Walk-In & Drive-through Testing Centre in Ota.

According to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing, on Thursday, about 40 health workers in Nigeria have, so far, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister said apart from the over 40 health workers, there are others “who have been quarantined in the last 2 weeks due to exposure and have not been able to contribute to efforts of the health sector.”

Recall that Ogun state is one of the states in Nigeria where cases of coronavirus were first discovered following the first index case in Nigeria, who traveled from Lagos to Ewekoro upon his arrival from Italy.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who announced the installation of the protective glass box via his Twitter handle, @dabiodunMFR, emphasised the advantages for the state’s health workers.

“Our health workers have started using Nigeria’s pioneer protective glass box we installed in the Ogun State Walk-in & Drive-through Testing Centre at the Ijamido Town hall, Opposite Ansar-u-Deen Comprehensive College in Ota.

“The protective glass box protects health personnel from risk of infection from persons whose samples are being taken.

“This is the primary advantage why the State Ministry of Health devised this equipment and method.”

“A number of suspected patients, who were identified or voluntarily reported, have given samples that have been transferred for testing and results will be ready for assessment in a short time.

“My Deputy, Noimot Oyedele, and the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker inspected the operation, including sample collection and disinfection of gears by trained hygienists,” he added.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as at 11:30pm, April 23, 2020, there have been 981 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, 197 discharged, and 31 deaths.