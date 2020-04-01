COVID19: Ogun State Govt Frowns At Mothers Who Give Their Children Sanitizers To Drink

It is being reported that some mothers are giving their children sanitizers to drink because they were told that it helps prevent covid19.

Ogun state Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, has cautioned them to refrain from giving their wards sanitizers to consume.

The commissioner said:

“We also want to address some myths in society. There are mothers that are actually giving their children sanitisers to drink. There is no evidence that giving sanitisers to children will prevent COVID-19. So, we encourage people to cease from doing this.”

She issued this warning at a press briefing on Tuesday March 31st.