COVID19: Ogun State Records 41 More Recoveries

41 patients have been discharged from isolation centers across Ogun State after testing negative to the Coronavirus.
According to the Ogun State government on Saturday, the recovered patients were discharged by health authorities, bringing the total number of recoveries to 539 so far.
18 new cases were however reported on the same day, bringing to 774 all cases confirmed in the State, since the Country’s index case was confirmed in the State in February.
With 17 related deaths so far recorded, Ogun is currently managing a total of 218 active cases in its COVID-19 centres.
The State Government has continued emphasizing to the general public to maintain recommended preventive measures, in order to further curb the community spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the state.