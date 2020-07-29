COVID19: Ogun State To Reopen Religious Centres August 14

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has announced that the State will allow religious organisations to reopen it’s door to worshippers from August 14.



Abiodun disclosed this on Wednesday during the COVID-19 updates at the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor sent a strong warning to churches and mosques that anyone that fails to follow the guidelines put in place by the state government would be sanctioned appropriately.

He said the use of face mask, physical and social distancing and the provision of handwashing facilities are measures that must be put in place to allow for an effective operations during worship services.



He said, “We urge our religious leaders to ensure that they abide by the measures mutually agreed upon and rolled out.

“As a government, we will not hesitate to impose severe sanctions, including, but not limited to, lockdown on any worship centre that fails to comply with the laid down guidelines. It is important to note that all religions obey God and the authorities of the land.

“Wearing of face masks in the public is now compulsory. Therefore, I hereby invoke powers conferred on me by Regulation 7 of the Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations No. 2 of 2020 (the Regulations), made pursuant to Section 33 of the Public Health Law of Ogun State (the Law), to mandate the compulsory wearing of face masks by all persons in public as part of measures to prevent the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic.