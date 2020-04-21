COVID19: Ogun State Walk-in & Drive-through Testing Centre Begins Operation Today

The Ogun State Walk-in and Drive-through Testing Centre for COVID19 will begin operation today.

The State Governor, Dapo Abiodun announced this in a series of tweets via his Official Twitter handle, @dabiodunMFR, on Monday evening.

According to him, the testing Centre is situated in Sango in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area (LGA),

In his words:

“We have begun delivering on our promise to locate COVID-19 drive-through testing centres in border communities – Lagos being the priority.

“The Ogun State Walk-in & Drive-through Testing Centre we situated in Sango in Ado-Odo/Ota LGA, will start operation tomorrow.

“The Centre will reduce the possibility of community transmission, while ensuring that tests are within the reach of suspected cases and results are available within 24 hours.”

As at the time of filing this report, Ogun State has recorded 12 cases of the virus, according to data obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).