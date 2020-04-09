COVID19: Okonjo-Iweala Commends Rwanda’s Food Distribution Style

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, yesterday, hailed Paul Kagame, the Rwandan President, for his government’s style of palliatives’ distribution.

Countries across the world have been offering food items to citizens to cushion the effect of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The economist in a tweet via her Twitter handle, @NOIweala, said the Rwandan government had shown a great example.

She tweeted:

“Responsible food distribution with social distancing to assist lower income households in the #COVID19 era! A great example from #Rwanda where community workers also distribute food and other necessities door-to-door.“

Taking a critical look at her post, it appears to be a comparison of the situation in Nigeria under Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite being Africa’s wealthiest and most populous nation, the regime appears not to have a clear-cut strategy of reaching a good number of the masses.

The Buhari regime claims it is giving money to the people but has failed to provide verifiable data of those that have benefited so far.

It declared that the “vulnerable and the poor” are citizens being targeted but has, again, failed to explain how such persons will be identified.