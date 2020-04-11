0 comments

#COVID19: Okowa Confirms Third Case In Delta

Delta state reported its index COVID-19 case as of April 7, with the Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa saying that the virus is not a death sentence.

Today, the Governor made an announcement of a third case via his Twitter handle, he said:

”We have just confirmed the third case of #COVID19 in Delta State. The patient, a male, was diagnosed today in Asaba, our state capital and is currently being managed by our healthcare professionals in one of our isolation centers”

