COVID19: Okowa Inspects Isolation Centres In Delta

As part of strategies to curtail the spread of coronavirus, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, inspected one of the Delta State #COVIDー19 isolation centres at the Central Hospital in Asaba.

This was confirmed by the governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, Miss. Veronica Abang via her official twitter handle.

She tweeted:

“This morning, Governor @IAOkowa inspected one of the Delta State #COVIDー19 isolation centres at the Central Hospital, Asaba.

“The visit was to assess the level of readiness and to ensure proper distribution of ventilators & other necessary equipment across all isolation centers.”

