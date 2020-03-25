0 comments

#COVID19: Okowa Inspects Isolation Centres In Delta

As part of strategies to curtail the spread of coronavirus, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, inspected one of the Delta State #COVIDー19 isolation centres at the Central Hospital in Asaba.

This was confirmed by the governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, Miss. Veronica Abang via her official twitter handle.

“This morning, Governor @IAOkowa inspected one of the Delta State #COVIDー19 isolation centres at the Central Hospital, Asaba.

“The visit was to assess the level of readiness and to ensure proper distribution of ventilators & other necessary equipment across all isolation centers.”

