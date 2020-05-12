0 comments

#Covid19: Ondo State Discharges 5 More Patients

The Governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu took to his twitter account to announce that the state has discharged 5 more patients who have recovered from the deadly virus.

Akeredolu stated that the patients were discharged from the infectious disease hospital after testing negative twice to the virus.

This brings the total number of active cases in the state to 4. See tweet below

