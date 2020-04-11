COVID19: Ondo State Government Reverses Partial Ban Relaxation On Religious Activities, Cancels Easter Services

The Government of Ondo State has reversed the relaxation of the partial ban on religious activities, following the discovery of another (COVID19) case in Akure, the capital of I do state on Friday, the Government made the announcement today, Saturday April, 11.

The state government, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, withholds all the permission granted to Christians and churches in the state to hold Easter Sunday services.

The statement was issued and signed by the state’s commissioner for Information and orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said that the statement is important in order to prevent another COVID19 case in the state.

He went further to explain that the decision was taken after due consultation with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The statement reads: “The State Government notes with deep concern the second index case.



“This development has once again, reinforced the need to deepen our collective efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Ondo State COVID-19 Response Team has reported that the second index case having travelled from Lagos to Ondo State must give the government greater concern to avoid community transmission.

“Against the backdrop of the above, the Ondo State government has directed the cancellation of the special concession granted Churches across the State to celebrate the Easter Sunday/Service.

“This decision was taken after due consultations with the leadership of the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“All measures and steps taken in respect of COVID-19 still remain in force. In particular, government has taken further steps to effectively man the boundaries in the light of reported cases of compromise and breach of the directive to close all inter-state entry points into Ondo State.”