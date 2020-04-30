COVID19: Ooni Of Ife Visits Ogun, Donates Fumigators

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Wednesday, visited Ogun State.

During his visit, he donated 2 Motorised modular fumigators to help in fighting against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

This was made known by Governor Dapo Abiodun in a series of tweets via his official twitter handle, @dabiodunMFR.

In his words:

“I was honoured today by the august visit of our Royal Father, the Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi who donated 2 motorised modular fumigators as an individual effort to aid the containment of Coronavirus within Ogun State.

“I disclosed to the 21st century Monarch that we are embarking on the distribution of palliatives to 20,000 poor and vulnerable youths across the 20 LGAs in the State, translating to about 1,000 per LGA.

“I am particularly impressed that Ooni has not limited this opportune gesture to Yoruba land but has extended it across regions. This complements what the private sector has done in supporting governments all over.

“Our own Government, in its place, moved into action from the index COVID-19 case, putting in place precautionary measures that have resulted in the availability of state-of-the-art testing, isolation and treatment centres, all of which could not have been done without the….

“…. love shown by concerned private citizens, religious and traditional leaders including the Òjájá II.”

See tweets:

I was honoured today by the august visit of our Royal Father, the Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi who donated 2 motorised modular fumigators as an individual effort to aid the containment of Coronavirus within Ogun State. pic.twitter.com/maOxljcwgn — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) April 29, 2020

I am particularly impressed that Ooni has not limited this opportune gesture to Yoruba land but has extended it across regions. This complements what the private sector has done in supporting governments all over. pic.twitter.com/MfENRgfNHE — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) April 29, 2020

…. love shown by concerned private citizens, religious and traditional leaders including the Òjájá II.#COVID19 #BuildingOurFutureTogether — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) April 29, 2020

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ogun State has recorded 50 cases of the virus.