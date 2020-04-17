COVID19: ‘Opening Up American Again’ — Optimistic Trump Unveils Plan

President of The United States of America, Donald Trump, has revealed a 3-phase plan by his administration to restore the US economy.

The plan dubbed ‘Opening Up America Again’ is to be set in motion by the various state governors whenever they deem it safe to do so.

Donald Trump, while addressing reporters at the white house, on Thursday, noted that some states have not been ravaged by COVID-19 like some other states. Therefore, they might reopen sooner than the others.

He said that unaffected and fully recovered citizens will be allowed to return to work as number of active COVID-19 cases begin to go down and restrictions are eased off gradually.

He also stated that minimum requirements such as testing and hospital capacity, must be met before each phase of the plan is activated.

He was so optimistic that with all the measures the U.S government will have in place, even if the viral disease returns in the fall, they will be able to identify and combat it quickly.

Some of the requirements to be met by the state before reopening include a two-week observation of constant decrease of influenza-like illnesses and active cases of COVID-19.

In phase one of the plan, public places like gyms and restaurants will be allowed to re-open. Nonetheless, social distancing protocols will still be observed.

Schools will reopen in phase two. Nonessential travels will commence again in the second phase as well.



Considering the vulnerability of the elderly, nursing homes won’t be allowed to accept visitors until the third phase is activated.

You can watch the live press briefing below.

LIVE: Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force https://t.co/NB3LRIZHI7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 16, 2020