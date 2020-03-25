COVID19: Osinbajo Self-Isolating — Aide

Amid the spread of coronavirus in the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in self-quarantine, according to his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

The Vice President has been “conducting his meetings via video conferencing while observing social distance,” Akande said in a tweet, on hus verified twitter handle, @akandeoj, on Tuesday.

VP Osinbajo yesterday at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing, while observing social distancing. Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols. Photo: Tolani Alli pic.twitter.com/dRYqlTL8cc — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) March 24, 2020

Akande’s tweet comes after it emerged that the Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler, Abba Kyari, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kyari is believed to have been infected during his recent trip to Germany where he met with officials of Siemens in Munich on Nigeria’s electricity expansion programme.

The Chief of Staff was said to have returned on March 14 and, apparently, did not show any symptoms of being infected with the virus at the time.