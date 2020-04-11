COVID19: Osun Discharges 10 Out Of 17 Cases

Ten out of 17 patients have tested negative after recovering from the virus.

The Government of Osun made the announcement via their official Twitter handle, Today, April 11.

COVID-19 UPDATE: The State Government of Osun has discharged 10 of the 17 confirmed cases of returnees from Ivory Coast, after testing negative twice to the virus.

The remaining 7 patients are responding to treatment and shall, by the grace of God be discharged soon. — Government of Osun (@StateofOsun) April 11, 2020