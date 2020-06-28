COVID19: Osun Govt Lashes Out Against False Information…10 New Cases Recorded ﻿

The Government of Osun State has cautioned residents and citizens against spreading false information as regards to COVID-19 noting that contrary to the rumour making the rounds, there were no incidence of fresh infections in any of the hospitals in the state.



This is even as the government confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in the State.



The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, made these known on Sunday through a press statement in Osogbo.



The new cases according to him are from contact tracing of previous cases in Osogbo and Ilesa.



He revealed that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the state has risen to 116, while the State now has 64 active cases.



In his words, “With the latest development, the number of active cases in Osun as at today, Sunday, June 28, is 64. We have 116 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 47 patients while five deaths have been recorded”.



On the rumour, the Commissioner revealed that when health workers in the state contracted the virus, it was reported.



“We treated them and they are now back to their beats. To the best of my knowledge, we do not have any fresh case or cases in any of our hospitals.



“All confirmed cases are being treated in the state isolation centres. The only case we had in one of our hospitals was that of a patient who later died even before his result came out.



“Immediately after the incident, we decontaminated the hospital and the hospital management continued with their operations thereafter. So, I don’t know where the false information about two new cases emanated from. But wherever it came from, I say emphatically that it is false.



The Health Commissioner called on residents to collectively join hands with the government to contain the spread of the virus.



“Spreading false information will not aid our fight against the spread of the virus”, he added.

