Covid19: Osun State Discharges 8 Patients Including 2 Children

The Osun state Government has announced that they have discharged 8 patients including the 2 children who were reported last week to have tested positive to the deadly coronavirus.

These patients include 3 males and 5 females and the 2 children who are aged 2 and 5 who were discharged from the isolation centre today 4th of May 2020.

Although the Government of Osun State has confirmed that there have been no new cases in the last 24 hours, but still await test results of samples taken by the NCDC.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu disclosed this in a statement on Monday.



