COVID19: Osun Threatens Fresh Lockdown As State Records 22 New Cases

The Government of the State of Osun on Friday confirmed the discovery of 22 new Covid-19 cases in the State. This is coming barely 24 hours after the discovery of 17 cases as statistics rise.
The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu inimated that the Osun government might be forced to impose another lockdown on the State if residents and citizens continue to flout the lockdown relaxation guidelines.
He made this known in a press statement in Osogbo on Friday.
The Commissioner further revealed that 11 of the new cases were from the ongoing contact tracing within the Ede community, while the remaining are from the previous cases in Osogbo and its environs.
“On Thursday, we announced the discovery of 17 new cases in our dear State”, Dr. Isamotu said.
“Sadly, today again, we have 22 new cases. Considering where we are coming from, this is worrisome. We must, therefore, take responsibility. The battle against Coronavirus is not over yet”, he continued.
The Health Commissioner expressed fears over the reality of the virus in the State, urging the observation of precautionary measures in order to avoid community transmission.
“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Friday, June 26, is 54. We have 106 confirmed cases, out of which the State has successfully treated and discharged 47 patients while five deaths have been recorded”–Dr. Isamotu.