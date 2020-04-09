COVID19: ’Our People Have No Place To Stay In China’— Twitter User Shares Video Of Nigerians Being Chased Out Of China

While Chinese Doctors are being imported to Nigeria by the Government to help Nigeria in fighting the COVID19 Pandemic by the Regime, Nigerians are being chasetised out of China with Nowhere to go.

A Twitter User took to Twitter to share the video of a man lamenting about the predicament Nigerians are facing in China.

His tweet reads:

’Currently our people have no place to stay in China, they can’t lodge in any hotel and the Chinese landlords won’t give them accommodation. Buhari and his team are quiet. @UN isn’t saying anything. Let’s note that #BlackLivesMatter and #ChinaMustExplain this mess.’

