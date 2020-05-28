COVID19: Over 123,000 Confirmed Cases In Africa – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Thursday that Africa’s cases surpassed 123,000.
Over 123,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 50,000 recoveries & 3,600 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://t.co/V0fkK8dYTg pic.twitter.com/Bcjcya67En— WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) May 28, 2020
The announcement was made through the WHO Africa Region Page on Twitter.
The body also announced that Africa currently has over 50,000 recoveries and 3,600 deaths.
Sub-saharan Africa falls under the WHO Africa Region, with most of North Africa under the Eastern Mediterranean Region for WHO. South Africa leads with cases at 25,937 and 552 deaths.
Egypt comes at second place in Africa with 18,756 cases and 798 deaths. Nigeria is ranked 4th in Africa with 8,733 cases and 254 deaths.
Lesotho (2), Seychelles (11) and Namibia (22) recorded the lowest numbers in Africa so far with 0 deaths each.
WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti announced that access to test kits is one of the biggest challenges countries in Africa are facing.