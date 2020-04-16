COVID19: Over 16,744 Persons Receive N20,000 FG’s Cash Transfer In Kaduna

Over 16,744 poor households in Kaduna have received 20,000 Naira each, in the ongoing implementation of the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme in the state.

In a bid to cushion the effect the COVID-19 Pandemic has had on the state the Federal Government has released the sum of N446.5 Million to 22,380 vulnerable households In the state.

Hajiya Hauwa Abdulrazaq, who is the head of the cash transfer uni in the state, disclosed this in an interview today, in Ikara Local Government Area of the state.

Abdulrazak, disclosed that the disbursement which began April 7, and ended April 15, benefitted eight out of the nine Local Government Areas of the State.

She expatiated that the programme which began in 2017 with only 10,000 beneficiaries has expanded to 22,389 beneficiaries presently.

She listed the benefitting councils as:

Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Ikara, Kachia, Kauru, Kubau, Kajuru, Lere and Sanga.

Abdulrazakk said that, 22,040 of the 22,380 beneficiaries received N20,000 which served as payment for the months of January, February, March and April at N5000 per month. She also said that 340 new beneficiaries, whose payments were to begin from March received N10,000 each which served as payment for the months of March and April.

Abdulrazak Continued:

”So far, N19.7 million has been disbursed to 978 poor households in Sanga; N12.2 million to 604 beneficiaries in Kachia and N69.1 million to 3,487 households in Lere LGA.

“We have also disbursed N34.1 million to 1, 720 households in Kauru, more than N62.3 million to 3,108 beneficiaries in Kajuru, N41.2 million to 2,053 in Kubau and N34.1 million to 1,719 beneficiaries in Chikun.

“We have just concluded the disbursement of N61 million to 3,075 beneficiaries in Ikara local government area,” she said.

The official said that the exercise would be concluded on April 21, with the disbursement of N112.8 million to 5,636 vulnerable households in Birnin Gwari council.

She said that the number of beneficiaries will be increased as more vulnerable household would be captured in the Social Register moving forward.

“In fact, more than 14,000 new beneficiaries have were enrolled in March, their names had been sent to the national office for approval.

“I am sure that Kaduna state would also benefit from the one million vulnerable households that would be added in the Social Register as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari,” She added.