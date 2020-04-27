COVID19: Over 200 Cuban Doctors Arrive In South Africa To Help Fight The Virus

A delegation of more than 200 health professionals from Cuba has arrived in South Africa to bolster support in the fight against COVID-19 in South Africa.

The group landed on a chartered SAA flight, Airbus A340 holding a Cuban flag, at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria just after midnight.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the Cuban health officials would be able to help South Africa contain community transmissions of the disease.

The South African government has thanked the Cuban doctors with Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngakula saying the relationship between Cuba and South Africa would continue.

“You’re not the first brigade and you will not be the last one. Thank you, thank you.”

According to the latest figures published by Johns Hopkins University, 4,546 cases of the virus have been detected in South Africa, with 87 deaths, and 1,473 people now recovered.

