COVID19: Oyo May Enforce Wearing Face Masks In Public — Gov Makinde

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde has said that the COVID19 Taskforce is working on the enforcement of a law to make the wearing of face masks in public places compulsory.

Governor Makinde, the Chairman of the task force, who recently recovered from the coronavirus infection said this on Wednesday in Ibadan while giving an update on its activities. He shared the briefing in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @seyimakinde.

According to him, the measure will slow down the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

See tweets:

We have made arrangements to decontaminate the State Secretariat. This will take place next week between Monday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Thereafter, the Secretariat will be reopened on Monday, April 20, 2020. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 8, 2020

We are also considering rapid testing at two additional centres to enable us map the behaviour of the virus in Oyo State.

The modelling of the state epidemiologist will help us decide the next step regarding the curfew and the reopening of schools. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 8, 2020

Finally, we're also looking at local solutions to boost immunity based on expert opinion, as part of home-grown solutions to deal with COVID-19.

We appreciate those who've donated to the State Endowment Fund for COVID-19. We've received nearly N200M in cash & various food items. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 8, 2020