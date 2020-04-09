COVID19: Oyo May Enforce Wearing Face Masks In Public — Gov Makinde

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde has said that the COVID19 Taskforce is working on the enforcement of a law to make the wearing of face masks in public places compulsory.
Governor Makinde, the Chairman of the task force, who recently recovered from the coronavirus infection said this on Wednesday in Ibadan while giving an update on its activities. He shared the briefing in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @seyimakinde.
According to him, the measure will slow down the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
