COVID19: Oyo Records 2 More Cases – Total Active Cases Now 22

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde in an internet broadcast announced that 2 suspected cases of Corona Virus in Oyo returned positive after tests.
Both cases live in Ibadan and brings the total active cases in Oyo state to 22.
The Governor himself is one of the recovered Corona Virus patients in the state.
Governor Makinde also urged residents in Oyo who feel they might be infected with Corona Virus to test themselves as the state started a testing procedure with 300 residents tested so far and 171 results confirmed.
The state has leveraged on technology, through the USSD code *723*19*6# for pre screening through Mobile Phones free of charge.
As at 11:55pm, 2nd of May, Nigeria has 2388 confirmed case of Covid-19.
