0 comments

COVID19: Oyo Records 2 More Cases – Total Active Cases Now 22

by on May 3, 2020
 

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde in an internet broadcast announced that 2 suspected cases of Corona Virus in Oyo returned positive after tests.

Both cases live in Ibadan and brings the total active cases in Oyo state to 22.

The Governor himself is one of the recovered Corona Virus patients in the state.

Governor Makinde also urged residents in Oyo who feel they might be infected with Corona Virus to test themselves as the state started a testing procedure with 300 residents tested so far and 171 results confirmed.

The state has leveraged on technology, through the USSD code *723*19*6# for pre screening through Mobile Phones free of charge.

READ  COVID19: President Buhari Approves Lockdown Easing Effective Monday 4th May

As at 11:55pm, 2nd of May, Nigeria has 2388 confirmed case of Covid-19.

Covid-19 Update


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 