COVID19: Oyo Records Second Death

Oyo State has recorded the death of another COVID-19 patient, bringing the number of deaths in the state to two.

This was announced by Governor Seyi Makinde, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @seyiamakinde, on Monday.

According to him, the patient was confirmed positive on Saturday, but died on Monday morning.

In his words:

“Sadly, one of the new COVID-19 cases announced yesterday, passed away this morning.



“This brings the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to two. So, there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State.”

OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (APRIL 26, 2020)



Nigeria on Sunday recorded 91 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1273.