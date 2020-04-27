COVID19: Oyo Records Second Death

Oyo State has recorded the death of another COVID-19 patient, bringing the number of deaths in the state to two.
This was announced by Governor Seyi Makinde, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @seyiamakinde, on Monday.
According to him, the patient was confirmed positive on Saturday, but died on Monday morning.
In his words:
“Sadly, one of the new COVID-19 cases announced yesterday, passed away this morning.
“This brings the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to two. So, there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State.”
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 91 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1273.