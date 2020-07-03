COVID19: Oyo State Confirms 11 More Coronavirus Cases

Governor of Oyo, Seyi Makinde on Thursday announced eleven more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State, bringing the total number of of infected persons to 1,391.
Revealed in a social media statement, the Governor said the cases are from:
Lagelu (5), Ibadan South West (3), Ibadan North (1), Egbeda (1) & Ibadan South East (1) Local Govt Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1391.
In further developments, Makinde confirmed that nine Covid-19 cases received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 707.