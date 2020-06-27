COVID19: Oyo State Discharges A Total Of 508 Coronavirus Cases

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on Friday revealed that 169 confirmed Covid-19 cases received their second negative test results, and have been discharged from isolation centers across the State.
This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 508.
While celebrating the high recovery rates however, the Governor revealed in a social media statement that confirmation tests for seventy-six suspected coronavirus cases came back positive.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State to 1264.
The cases are from:
Ibadan South-West (35),
Oluyole (12),
Ibadan N (12),
Egbeda (4),
Ibadan NW (3),
Lagelu (2),
Ibadan SE (2),
Ibadan NE (2),
Akinyele (1),
Saki W (1),
Ona Ara (1)
Ido (1) LGAs.
Makinde further reported that the State recorded one COVID-19 related death, bringing the number of deaths in Oyo State to ten.
Of the two inconclusive results for members of the Oyo State Executive Council, one retest came back positive.
“Please keep following the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force to ensure that we slow down the spread of coronavirus in our state.
Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, wear face masks in public places and maintain proper social distancing”, the Governor implored residents of Oyo.