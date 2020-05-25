COVID19: Oyo State Govt Eases Curfew

The Oyo state Government, on Sunday eased the existing curfew imposed on the state from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
This is according to a statement signed by Governor Seyi Makinde Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa.
The decision was reached at the COVID-19 Task Force meeting presided by him.
He said that the state has so far recorded 233 COVID-19 positive cases, while 171 of them are active cases.
Makinde, who doubles as Chairman of the COVID-19 task force in the state, stated that several creative measures were approved for implementation by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), which coordinates the operations of the thematic segments of the containment drive.
One of such is the approval of a facility in Ibadan for use as an observation and isolation centre for a category of patients after thorough reviews.
According to the statement: “The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force headed by His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has approved that the curfew currently in force in the state runs from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The new directive replaces the initial order which pegged the curfew at between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.
“Agreement has been struck with the management of a facility in Ibadan to provide bed spaces for a number of positive cases, whose status has been well considered by the experts.”
He advised farmers in the state to take advantage of the decision to stop the curfew at 5 a.m. to enhance their farming activities.
He further revealed that the state government is also wrapping up further renovation and face-lifting activities at its isolation centres located at Agbami, Jericho, Ibadan, Igbo-Ora, Ogbomoso, Saki and Aawe, near Oyo town.
Besides, the statement also indicated that the planned community testing, which could not take off at the weekend owing to the festivities and public holidays, would commence by the end of the week.
The Task Force stated that training of health workers who will participate in the exercise will commence in the 10 locations after the holidays.