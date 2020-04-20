0 comments

#COVID19: Oyo State Lawmakers Donate 30% of Their Monthly Income To Pay Civil Servants’ Salaries

by on April 20, 2020
 

Members of the Oyo State house of assembly have unanimously agreed to donate 30 percent of their monthly income to help pay civil servants’ salaries.

The 30 percent deduction effective from April, 2020 includes both salaries and other monthly allowances. The donation is to be made by all political office holders in Oyo State.

This agreement was reached with the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde when he met with the lawmakers at the government house over the weekend.

This recent development was confirmed this morning by the Speaker of the Oyo House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin via his official Twitter handle.

READ  OAU lecturer in police custody for sexually harassing student

He tweeted:

“As #COVID19 pandemic bites harder on the global economy leading to drastic drop in oil price &about 60% drop in federal allocation to States, @oyoassembly lawmakers are donating 30% monthly income to civil servants’ salaries
effective from April.”

Breaking News, Health, Issues, Nation, News, Nigeria


Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 