Covid19: Oyo State Police Command Arrest 11 Traveller’s From Sokoto

The Oyo State Police Command has today allegedly arrested 11 persons/ travellers from Sokoto State.

Despite the ban on interstate travel, Nigerians seem to be disobeying the rules and have continued to defy other rules and regulations governing the lockdown in different states.

The Oyo State Police Command have expressed their decision to keep the said travellers from Sokoto State under their observation until they are tested for the Covid19 virus.

Our source reports that they will not be released to the Sokoto State Government until they’ve been tested. It was also reported that their samples were collected today and they await results.

Police in Oyo arrested 11 travelers from Sokoto. They will not be released to Sokoto State Government until they are all tested. Samples collected today — Ayobami (@dondekojo) May 2, 2020