COVID19: Oyo State Records Highest Negative Test Results Nationwide

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde broadcast the good news on Saturday in a series of tweets, revealing that 95 individuals previously confirmed as infected with Covid19, tested negative to the second slate of tests carried out by medical officials.

This gives Oyo State the distinction of having the highest numbers of recoveries in one release, so far in Nigeria.

Makinde joyfully confirmed the hope- raising occurrence, saying;

“95 confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 271”.

The disease is however nowhere near extinct in Oyo— the Nigerian State which boasts of having the largest capital city in West Africa— as Makinde revealed that 35 new cases were recorded on June 12. The Governor disclosed the affected areas, with local governments in Ibadan taking the lead.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-five suspected cases came back POSITIVE. The cases are from Ido (7), Ibadan SW (5), Ibadan North (5), Ibadan NW (5) Oluyole (3), Ibadan NE (3), Ibadan SE (3), Egbeda (3) and Ogbomosho North (1) Local Government Areas”, he said.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 469”.

Makinde had announced yesterday that Community-based testing for COVID-19 commenced in ten Local Government Areas across the state;

The local governments were identified as Oluyole, Lagelu, Ibadan South East, Ibadan North, Ibadan South West, Oyo East, Itesiwaju, Ogbomoso South, Ibarapa North and Saki East. Details as shown on the card below, culled from the Governor’s tweet.

